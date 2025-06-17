Romance and great music…at Crystal Peaks

The Woodseats team will be at Crystal Peaks on Saturday afternoon with an Anything Goes sneak preview

There’s only one place to go this weekend if you’re looking for romance and great music on the high seas…Crystal Peaks shopping centre!

Woodseats Musical Theatre Company is set to celebrate its 80th anniversary with a new production of Cole Porter Broadway classic Anything Goes, on stage at Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre from July 9 to 12.

But before the first night curtain rises, there’s a chance to catch some of Porter’s great songs as the Woodseats team visit Crystal Peaks this Saturday afternoon, June 21, for a sneak preview performance of the show’s classic songs, including It’s De-Lovely, I Get A Kick Out Of You, You’re The Top, Blow Gabriel Blow and many others.

Anything Goes is a comic boy meets girl extravaganza with a glamorous shipboard setting features one of Cole Porter’s most celebrated scores.

To book seats for the show at the Montgomery Theatre call the Sheffield Theatres box office on 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/anything-goes-2