Rollerdisco brings sparkle to historic Victoria Hall

One of Sheffield’s most iconic historic buildings shakes off the past and moves firmly into the 21st century next month as it hosts its first rollerdisco!

The Grade II listed Victoria Hall in Norfolk Street has been at the heart of the city since it first opened its doors in September 1908.

The home of Methodism in the city, it was also the location for the first national Trade Union Congress and for generations has been a leading concert venue for Sheffield, with many nationally acclaimed orchestras playing performing there.

Since 2015, the hall with its distinctive tower has been managed by The Foundry Sheffield, a small charitable organisation charged with the task of running the imposing building effectively, safely and in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors and with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

And on February 15, the famous main hall will host possibly its most unusual event to date - the Pink Lemonade Rollerdisco.

The adults-only event, featuring DJs Ché and Nonna Fab and light effects by Mad Hatter Lighting, begins at 6.30pm and runs through to 10.30pm, with skate-hire available.

“I think we can confidently say that in more than a century, this has to be first for the Victoria Hall,” said Foundry Sheffield Chief Executive Rose Durant.

“We want people to know this building as a true hub that reflects a changing society and that change is already reflected in the wide range of events, conferences and meetings that are taking place here.

“We have been carrying out extensive work on the hall itself, making it even more attractive as both a concert and conference venue and we have an ongoing programme of improvements that will ensure the rest of the building is fit for 21st century use.

“The Foundry Sheffield welcomes all people to use its outstanding facilities and we know that Pink Lemonade will bring in a whole new audience to the hall.”

To find out more or to book for Pink Lemonade visit www.victoriahallsheffield.org/upcoming-events/pink-lemonade-rollerdisco