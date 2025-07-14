Riverdance celebrates 30 years with special anniversary tour – coming to Sheffield City Hall this August

The global phenomenon Riverdance is celebrating 30 incredible years with a spectacular anniversary tour – and it’s coming to Sheffield City Hall for five unforgettable performances from 16–18 August 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerising choreography and breath-taking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural phenomenon. To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, Riverdance will embark on a special anniversary tour in 2025, bringing its magic to audiences around the world, including of course the UK. This show features the ‘New Generation’, dancers who were not born when the original show took its first steps.

Among the rising stars are brother and sister Fergus Fitzpatrick and Anna Mai Fitzpatrick, both Principal Dancers and Dance Captains on this upcoming tour. From a young age, both dreamed of joining Riverdance. Years of dedication, elite training and competitive success followed. Fergus is a former World Champion, Anna Mai took the crown at the All-Ireland Championship, the Great Britain Championship and the British National. After all that success, and of course constant training, they have now achieved their goal. Riverdance has taken the siblings across the world – both Fergus and Anna Mai have) danced lead at New York’s legendary Radio City Music Hall, as well as, across North America, Japan, China, Europe, Australia; the list goes on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only the best dancers will make it to Riverdance, as Fergus says, “It takes a lot of hard work for a lot of years, a lot of drive. In the back of our minds when we started dancing, the end goal was always Riverdance. However, before you get there, there is a whole competition scene. Now though, as Principal Dancer I also feel that I need to outwork the younger guys who are coming through! They are so good, and of course they want my job, so I need to work hard and work smart.

Riverdance Anna Mai Fitzpatrick

Anna Mai adds, “A love for the dancing and the show is crucial too. That’s the dream I suppose, for any job, and we do wholeheartedly love what we do. That is what pushes me to be that 1% better every day, keep the fire burning. The show takes a lot of work, when the audience sees the cast on stage, they see the glamorous end to what has been the work of an entire team helping each other to get to that point. We love the entire process”.

With show visiting 30 UK venues - one for each year of its history – preparation is essential, as for any Riverdance tour. Fergus says, “We approach a set of live dates in a scientific way now, we think about how many shows there will be, what we will need in the way of recovery, how we will sustain being at the top of our game for so many shows. And of course the team helps us; Riverdance knows that we need a masseur on the road with us, a Company physio, that kind of thing, to keep our bodies conditioned”.

“It is also true,” says Anna Mai, “That because we and the show have been to many of these places and cities before, that we have connections that we can tap into. And we love to use our time off and get to know an area even better, do some touristy things, catch up with old friends. With Riverdance, many things are constantly changing; you will never be on the road with exactly the same people, on exactly the same tour routing. There is always a new energy, a new buzz, and that’s really fun to feed off. We’re making memories together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 30 years, the show has changed and whilst for many people, these UK dates will be their first experience of the show; others have been coming back throughout the decades. “There is always something new in the way the show resonates,” says Anna Mai. "I have seen the show many times and it always hits me differently, on a certain night, one particular number might really affect you, there is so much to experience, the phenomenal music as well as the dancers, all the different styles. It is never the same. It is hard to describe the magic of Riverdance to someone who hasn’t seen it – it is the human emotion that keeps the fans coming back. They come for the feeling that they leave the show with.”

Riverdance Fergus Fitzpatrick

The legacy of the show itself, and those that have come before is a real motivation. For both Fergus and Anna Mai, they are aware of the passing of the torch between generations of dancers. Fergus says that dancing in front of hundreds of Riverdance ‘alumni’ at a recent celebration of the 30th anniversary was quite an experience. “It was daunting, because those guys have done some of the solos so many times, but actually we have a great network with them, and the show honours what and who has come before of course. We’re proud to be in the roles that we have, and we want to inspire the next generation that will follow us.”

With 30 years behind it, the future for Riverdance looks bright. Anna Mai says, “We have such an incredible team of creatives, John McColgan, Moya Doherty, Bill Whelan, that just look after the show so well. They have kept the magic that the world fell in love with, but are still able to update it to keep it modern and fresh and exciting.” Fergus agrees, “As long as there is a great team of people whom love the show and take care of it – the creatives, performers and the fans – then there should be no reason why there isn’t a 60th anniversary show. Absolutely, I wouldn’t bet against it!”

Tickets are on sale now via the Sheffield City Hall website.