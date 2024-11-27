Ride Santa's Magical Elevator at Cannon Hall Farm - and meet the reindeer!
The family-run tourism attraction in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, is going to be whizzing families off to the North Pole with a magical trip in Santa’s Magical Elevator - and for those who feel really festive, there’s also a chance to ride on Santa’s Sleigh Ride in Virtual Reality.
It is the first return back to a more traditional grotto experience for the farm in almost five years - and is by far the biggest Christmas event the farm has ever planned.
Rob Nicholson, farm director, said: “We always had a very traditional Santa’s grotto experience but when Covid hit in 2020, like many venues, we had to completely rethink our plans. Since that point, we’d offered many different Santa events, such as shows, but we had never gone back to a traditional grotto.
“We’ve had some great years running lots of different Christmas events and we are always proud of what we put on - but the addition of the magical elevator this year has really taken us up a notch. It’s like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’s magical elevator whisking you through the clouds, and the kids will be absolutely enchanted. We can’t wait to see their faces.”
It’s a busy season for the farm as its TV Show, Winter on the Farm, also returns to Channel 5 next week from Tuesday to Friday at 8pm each evening.