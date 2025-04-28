Residents invited to community open day at The Sheffield College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents across the city are invited to attend a community open day at The Sheffield College.

The family friendly event takes place on Saturday May 10 from 10am until 1pm in the grounds of City Campus on Granville Road.

Students and staff are organising a range of activities such as basketball, face painting, lawn games, tag rugby, table tennis, live music, SheffCol’s Got Talent, hot food, ice cream and information stalls.

Community organisations supporting the event include Mind Sheffield, Sheffield Action on Plastic, Sheffield Eagles Foundation, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, South Yorkshire Police and St Luke’s Hospice.

Staff will be on hand to provide information on college courses for adult learners and share advice on the support available.

The SheffCol Community Kitchen foodbank, which supports students who are struggling financially, will also be open to anyone who needs essential items.

Any visitors who would like to contribute to the foodbank are invited to donate dried and tinned food, toiletries, household essentials and sweet treats.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said: “We look forward to welcoming members of our local communities to a family day out offering great food and a chance to meet some of Sheffield’s community groups.”

The community open day is a free family friendly event. Visitors can turn up on the day. No tickets are required.

City Campus is accessible by public transport. To find out more, visit https://www.sheffcol.ac.uk/community-open-day.