Renowned sharp-witted comic Myra Dubois coming to Sheffield

Myra Dubois. Credit: Greg Bailey

Iconic character comedian Myra Dubois is bringing her tour 'Cosmic Empath' to Sheffield's 'Leadmill' this September.

After an incredible 2024 which saw British comedy sensation Myra DuBois sell out venues across the UK and Ireland with her critically acclaimed show Be Well, the registered empath is back! Myra DuBois returns to the stage in 2025 with out of this world show Cosmic Empath—boldly caring where compassion has never cared before.

Having spent the last year helping the nation with her unique brand of sardonic self-help, Myra now seeks to answer a fundamental question: where does her great gift for compassion come from? Is it her upbringing? Her ancestors? The cosmos? With razor-sharp wit and a singing voice that’s truly like no one else’s, Cosmic Empath promises an unforgettable night of comedy, healing, and self-discovery.

Tickets are available from myradubois.co.uk.

Myra will be at Sheffield's Leadmill on 10th September.