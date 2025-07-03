Remembering Bear: Charity Fashion Show Raises £1K

Hosted on June 28th at Hillsborough Arena, charity fashion show Paws on the Catwalk was organised by director Louise Teather with the aim of raising vital funds and awareness for Cats Protection. Following the tragic loss of her beloved cat, Louise channeled her grief into action, creating the show as both a heartfelt tribute and a mission to help other cats in need.

At the heart of the show was Bear, Louise’s brave companion. In the summer of 2023, Bear was tragically hit by a car. Against all odds, he dragged his injured body back home, a final, breathtaking act of love and courage.

“I spoke to him, gently stroking his head, telling him how I was the luckiest girl in the world to have known such a special cat. He had changed my life for the better, and that was such a blessing. I told him how brave he was, the bravest cat l'd ever known. He fought through the pain to get back, but the shock of the accident was ultimately too much for him. That thought, as heartbreaking as it was, filled me with the hope that he knew how loved he really was.”

From this emotional core, a show blossomed, one rooted in compassion, creativity, and community.

To honour Bear’s memory on the night, Louise wore a black dress and tied his old special bow, once reserved for his most cherished moments, around her wrist. It was a subtle yet deeply moving tribute. As she walked through the venue, it was as though Bear was walking with her.

Paws on the Catwalk proudly spotlighted upcycled fashion, sustainable design, and the fresh talent of student designers. Blending style with purpose, the show challenged fast fashion norms and celebrated creativity with a cause, proving that fashion can be both beautiful and meaningful.

The show was hosted by the amazing Connie Dom, one of Yorkshire’s most loved drag performers. With her charm, stunning costumes, and lively lip-syncs, Connie owned the stage. She was joined by a group of energetic dancers who added extra fun to every performance. Her presence brought laughter, warmth, and great entertainment that kept everyone watching from start to finish.

Music also played a powerful role in the evening’s atmosphere, thanks to Jaxon Valentine, a multi-talented artist known for breaking creative moulds. Jaxon wrote the empowering track ‘Kitty Kat’ specifically for the team, a song about owning your worth and demanding to be heard beyond surface impressions.

Leo Brailsford, a promising engineer, brought the show to life with his technical expertise and sharp attention to detail. He played a key role in designing and organising several behind-the-scenes elements. From stage layouts to support structures and overall logistics, Leo’s precision ensured everything ran smoothly on the night.

Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds contributed to every corner of the show, adjusting outfits, managing cues, setting up lighting, welcoming guests, and keeping the energy high backstage. Each person added their own touch of magic to an event that felt deeply personal and profoundly moving.

Thanks to the generosity of the audience, sponsors, and supporters, Paws on the Catwalk raised over £1000 for Cats Protection, exceeding their expectations. Every donation, every raffle ticket, and every kind heart contributed to something truly special, a night that will go on to help countless cats find love.

Bear’s legacy lives on, not just in memory, but in every life this show will go on to save.

“To Bear-the star, the muse, and the heart behind it all. Your presence reminds us why we do this. For every cat who deserves a second chance, a warm home, and a future filled with love. The world now knows your name.”