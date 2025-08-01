Regeneration of Glossop Market Hall announced for November opening

The Hospitality Collective, a Cheshire-based hospitality management company, is proud to announce the highly-anticipated grand opening of Glossop Market Hall in November 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hospitality Collective will manage the operations of the iconic site, which includes the Town Hall, Market Hall, Wedding & Event Space and Arcade, following an extensive multi-million-pound regeneration by High Peak Borough Council.

The renovated Market Hall will feature 17 retail units and 7 food vendors, offering a diverse range of shopping and dining experiences. In addition to the market hall, the regenerated site will feature a 180-seater wedding and events space, ideal for various celebrations, and a 200-seater all-weather outdoor area, offering a versatile space for visitors to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Walker, Co-Founder and Managing Director of The Hospitality Collective, said: “We are proud and excited to have been selected as the team to lead this project. The local community and businesses have responded enthusiastically to the renovation. As we near our November launch, we’ve already secured commitments from some of the most exciting local brands, and we can’t wait to share these announcements in the coming weeks.”

The Market Hall has 17 retail units as part of the renovation.

The appetite from local businesses and the wider community has been very encouraging, with occupancy for the market hall already at 75%. This ambitious project, led by High Peak Borough Council, received a significant boost with a £2 million grant from the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership, making this possible.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure at High Peak Borough Council, commented on the project:

“This is the biggest regeneration project in our town for decades, a truly game-changing investment in the heart of our community. High streets across the country are struggling, so we’re proud to be bucking the trend by breathing new life into some of Glossop’s most cherished heritage buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These amazing spaces will once again buzz with life as we welcome people back through our doors to experience the very best in shopping, leisure and hospitality, and the chance to enjoy events and community activities.

Richard Walker (L) and Matthew Mooney (R) of The Hospitality Collective

I’m delighted to formally welcome The Hospitality Collective as our partners as they start their final fit-out ready for a November opening. It’s going to be fantastic and I, like so many people, really cannot wait!”

The official brand announcements are expected in the coming weeks. Any businesses interested in learning more about the final remaining opportunities are encouraged to get in touch. To stay up-to-date with the latest news and brand announcements, follow The Glossop Market Hall’s socials or sign up for the mailing list at