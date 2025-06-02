Record support for the return of Kelham Pride

Kelham Pride, Sheffield’s biggest LGBTQ+ event, returns Saturday 21st June 2025 for another year of inclusive celebrations. Taking place in the Kelham Island and Neepsend areas of the city, the day festival is free to attend with something for everyone on offer.

After a hugely successful inaugural event in 2024, Kelham Pride is enjoying even more support than the previous year from big names across the region and beyond. Support from organisations is paramount to the viability of the festival, which has become Sheffield’s largest LGBTQ+ event.

Main stage sponsors for 2025 include: Sheffield Hallam University, First Customer Contact Centre, and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA). Tier One sponsors include: The University of Sheffield, Meadowhall, Hull Trains and international law firm CMS. The festival’s design partner is Peter & Paul with Chapter II acting as media partner.

The event begins with a pride march from Kelham Island Museum, through Little Kelham and across Ball Street bridge before ending at the main stage on Burton Road. Last year the festival attracted over 10,000 people throughout the day across the main stage and its numerous partner venues.

The first Kelham Pride in full swing

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “Pride is one of the most colourful and meaningful events in the LGBTQIA+ calendar. It’s a celebration of protest and inclusion.

“That’s why I’m delighted to be supporting Kelham Pride this year, to celebrate the community we have here in South Yorkshire and to celebrate those who continue to push for us to become an ever more brilliant and accepting place.”

Prof Liz Mossop, Vice-Chancellor, Sheffield Hallam University, said: "We are delighted to be a main stage sponsor of Kelham Pride 2025.

“As a university, we are committed to creating an inclusive culture, which celebrates diversity and supports all members of our community to be their authentic selves at Sheffield Hallam.

“Pride events are a powerful opportunity to affirm our dedication to equality, respect, and understanding, and we stand proudly in support of our LGBTQ+ communities."

Chris Endersby-Morton, Operations Manager, First Customer Contact Centre, said: “We’re proud to stand with Kelham Pride in celebrating love, identity, and community.

“Inclusivity is at the heart of everything we do, and supporting events like Kelham Pride, reflects our ongoing commitment to creating safe, welcoming spaces for everyone.

“We’re honoured to play a part in championing equality and joy right here in our local community.”

