Rebecca develops a head for heights with St Luke’s Abseil
Rebecca Walker didn’t know she had a head for heights until she took part in the St Luke’s Abseil.
But now she’s discovered the joy of seeing life from above she’s gone on step further and signed up for the St Luke’s Sky Dive!
And she’s hoping that other people will now follow her lead and sign up for the next St Luke’s Abseil, which will be held on May 11 and maybe even think about sky diving too.
Rebecca, who is the St Luke’s In Memory Fundraiser, was supporting St Luke’s abseilers at Sheffield Hallam University’s Owen Building when she decided that she too would get in harness and challenge her own fear of heights.
“When you first get to the edge of the building it does seem a bit high but you do see the city from a different angle,” Rebecca said.
“And I enjoyed it so much that on the back of the experience I signed up for the St Luke’s Sky Dive.”
Rebecca will be raising money in memory of mum Mary Beaumont, who was a St Luke’s patient in 2013.
“St Luke’s is a unique place and the support we received when my mother was a patient was what inspired me to work for the charity,” she said.
“At the hardest time of your life, St Luke’s makes things a little easier and that’s why I want to raise some money for such a great cause.”
There are still some places available for the next St Luke’s Abseil, which will be held on May 11 – to register simply visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/events/detail/abseil