Raver Tots, the UK’s leading multi-award-winning family-friendly rave and festival, is back and better than ever for 2025, bringing one of its high-energy raves to Network in Sheffield on 2 March

This exciting day promises to be filled with music, dance, and fun activities that the whole family will enjoy.

The Sheffield event will showcase show-stopping performances from Leanne Louise, who recently hosted Radio 1 Dance Anthems and stormed into the Top 40 last year, alongside Danny Blaze (Kisstory Classics), and multi-award winning music producer Rory Hoy, alongside breathtaking visuals, confetti blasts, and spectacular light shows, all designed to create the ultimate multi-sensory experience for all ages.

With more events, new venues, and an all-star residency of legendary artists, Raver Tots promises an unforgettable experience for families looking to celebrate music and dance together in 2025.

Raver Tots Family-Friendly Rave Is Returns to Sheffield in March

Saoirse Holland, Director of Raver Tots, said: “We're thrilled to be launching our biggest Spring/Summer tour yet. It feels so important this year to take some time out, hit the dancefloor and celebrate life with our loved ones, we've pulled out all the stops with our lineups and I can't wait to see everyone enjoying themselves!”

Event Details:

● Date: 2 March 2025

● Time: 1:00pm – 3:00pm

● Location: Network, 14 Matilda Street, Sheffield City Centre

● Tickets: Kids tickets from £12 and Adult tickets from £14.

Raver Tots offers a safe and fun environment for all ages, with music played at child-friendly noise levels and a focus on creating lasting memories for families.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable family experience in Sheffield. Book your tickets now at https://www.fatsoma.com/e/71svffhg/la/zx49.