RAF flypast adds spectacular twist to 127th Longshaw Sheep Dog Trials

One of Sheffield's most cherished annual events, the Longshaw Sheep Dog Trials, will celebrate its 127th year with a dramatic addition, a spectacular Royal Air Force flypast.

On Saturday, August 30, visitors to the Longshaw Pastures will be treated to a rare aerial display featuring the historic Lancaster Bomber, accompanied by the legendary Hurricane and Spitfire fighters. These iconic RAF aircraft, enduring symbols of British history and heritage, promise to elevate the already popular countryside event to new heights.

Newly appointed President, Sheffield-born entrepreneur David Richards MBE, expressed enthusiasm about this year's unique offering: “It's an honour to serve as President of such a historic event. The flypast is a fantastic addition, merging tradition with a memorable spectacle. Longshaw is woven deeply into the fabric of our region, and by introducing such exciting features, we're ensuring its appeal continues to grow for generations to come.”

Established in 1898, the Trials consistently attract large crowds eager to experience skilled sheepdog demonstrations, family-friendly activities, local crafts, and delicious regional foods.

This year's introduction of online ticketing marks another significant modernisation, aimed at simplifying attendance and appealing to wider audiences.

Tickets cost £7.50, with free admission for children under 12. Supporters can also purchase memberships online to sustain this volunteer-driven charity event.

Tickets are available at www.tickettailor.com/events/longshaw/1378642

Membership details are at membermojo.co.uk/longshaw

The 2025 Trials are shaping up to be an unmissable blend of heritage, innovation, and community spirit, set against the beautiful backdrop of the Peak District.