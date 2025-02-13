Radisson Hotel Group is offering the ultimate Valentine’s Day staycation in Sheffield

Capturing the spirit of love with a romantically refined menu, Radisson Hotel Group is spreading love across the nation with its eclectic range of Valentine’s Day experiences. Specially curated with lovers in mind, the Governor Gupta special at Radisson Blu Sheffield is the ultimate venue of choice to celebrate the occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first of its kind in Sheffield, Governor Gupta is a retro-inspired rooftop eating house with an enviable view of the beautiful Peace Gardens. Inspired by typical North Indian meeting places known as ‘Addas’, this speakeasy-style social club has launched a Valentine’s Day menu to commemorate the most romantic day of the year.

Raise a glass to Valentine’s Day with a welcome cocktail, courtesy of the hospitable team who will be serving all lovers a vegetarian Mulligatawny soup as pre-starter before the official starter - a romantic plate of scrumptious paneer tikka and crispy chicken wings to share.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indulge in a selection of main courses which combine distinctive Indian flavors with spices and marinades with select prime cuts of meat, or a delicious vegetarian equivalent. Sheffielders can ease into a shared plate of tandoori chicken tikka on skewers (or vegetarian tandoori paneer tikka on skewers) accompanied by lush lamb rogan josh (or vegetarian chickpea curry) to sate the appetite with creamy black dal, truffle butter, vegan Kachumber Salad, fresh naan or roti and tasty peas pulao to follow.

Governor Gupta, Radisson Blu Sheffield

To finish, guests have a dessert option of warm gulab juman with soft ice cream or a fine kirsch cherry chocolate torte; either one comes with a selection of tea or coffee served with chocolate-dipped strawberries to complete the sweet occasion.

Available at the recently opened Radisson Blu Sheffield which offers 154 contemporary rooms with room rates starting at £234 per night for two people.