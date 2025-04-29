Quench your thirst for knowledge at Sheffield's Pint of Science festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The world’s largest festival of public science is set to return to Sheffield next month (Monday 19 May - Wednesday 21 May), with scientists & researchers from the University of Sheffield taking to the city’s pubs & venues to share their discoveries.

Sheffield's world-leading minds will be sharing their research in a relaxed and informal setting, with a fantastic line-up of talks, demonstrations, and live experiments in pubs and community spaces city-wide. For this year's festival, student involvement extends to co-organising half of the events alongside the university’s academic staff.

Each night, University of Sheffield researchers will be speaking at some of the city’s most well-known venues, including Sheffield Tap, 99 Mary St, The Lescar and Neepsend Social Club.

Returning presenter, Dr Abigail Parrish, Lecturer in Languages Education, who is this year delivering a talk on how the classroom environment affects motivation in secondary schools, said:“Forget feeling like you need a degree to understand – this festival is for everyone! We're opening the doors to university research in a relaxed and inclusive atmosphere, offering a diverse programme that caters to all levels of interest and curiosity. Join us to explore and discover!”

Pub-goers enjoying a dose of science at the Sheffield Tap

Some of the festival’s highlights include:

Arctic Ice Is Melting - What About Antarctica? - Dr Haosu Tang will discuss how over the past 40 years, the Arctic has warmed 4 times faster than the global average, causing rapid ice loss. But what about Antarctica? Its climate story is far more complex. Join the conversation as we uncover the fascinating and unexpected changes in our polar regions.

I've got the Hee-Bee 6G-Bees: Keeping the Bees Staying Alive - Postgraduate Research student Rachel Ball will share her research of the use of metamaterials to develop novel antennas for tracking small animals, specifically bees. Bee pollination is crucial for the health of our ecosystems and the sustenance of human life.

How the brain "talks back" to the ears - Dr Adam Carlton will talk about how the ear "talks" to the brain and how sound enters the ear and cells detect it. He'll demonstrate this with an audio exercise, and discuss why researching this system is important for the treatment of hearing loss.

Does Confronting Prejudice Work? - Postgraduate Research Student Lilith Roberts explores prejudice, a persistent societal problem, and how psychological science can offer solutions.

To buy tickets, which are £5, and for more information on the events, visit: https://pintofscience.co.uk/events/sheffield.