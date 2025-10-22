Queer East: On The Road 2025 comes to Sheffield

In November Queer East: On The Road 2025 will introduce remarkable entries from its film programme to Sheffield. Expect a boundary pushing line-up of features that explore the ever-evolving queer landscape across East and Southeast Asia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Activism, community and the collective memory of queer history take centre stage in this year’s programme: from a drama which subtly critiques the social expectations surrounding gender and sexuality set on a small Japanese island (My Sunshine), to Takeshi Kitano’s historical epic about gay samurai in feudal Japan (Kubi), the festival continues its commitment to screening a vital and diverse programme that will get audiences talking.

Sheffield titles:

Kubi (Dir. Takeshi Kitano, Japan, 2023)

My Sunshine (Dir. Hiroshi Okuyama, Japan/France, 2024)

Legendary actor and director Takeshi Kitano (Violent Cop, Sonatine, HANA-BI) reconfigures the historical epic, with his mesmerising and outrageous view of Japanese history as rival warlords battle to reign supreme over feudal Japan. Offering a darkly comic perspective on the political intrigue and homoerotic desire, this strikingly violent film comprehensively debunks the myths of masculinity, ethics and honour that have defined the samurai genre onscreen.

Murmur of Youth (Dir. Lin Cheng-sheng, Taiwan, 1997)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two adolescent girls in Taiwan meet when they get a job in a cinema box office. The pair begin to bond as they chat about family, work and school; but gradually, their conversations become more intimate. Lin Cheng-Sheng’s (Sweet Degeneration, 1997; Betelnut Beauty, 2001) poignant coming-of-age story from 1997 beautifully captures the bittersweet essence of youth.

Looking for an Angel (Dir. Akihiro Suzuki, Japan, 1999)

Takachi, a young gay porn star, is found dead in Tokyo. At his wake, two of his friends, Reiko and Shinpei, recollect their time together, attempting to piece together fragments of Takachi’s life. Interweaving past and present, memories and stories, Looking for an Angel is a quintessential example of Japan’s dynamic queer cinema scene.

My Sunshine (Dir. Hiroshi Okuyama, Japan/France, 2024)

On a small Japanese island, the young Takuya becomes fascinated with Sakura, a figure skater from Tokyo. Coach and former champion Arakawa spots potential in Takuya, and decides to mentor him to form a duo with Sakura for an upcoming competition. My Sunshine poetically evokes the joy of childhood emotions. Director Hiroshi Okuyama, who collaborated with Hirokazu Kore-eda on the screenplay for his series The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, offers a subtle critique of the social expectations surrounding gender and sexuality, poetically evoking the joy of childhood emotions and the struggle for acceptance.

Queer East: On the Road 2025 takes place in Sheffield Showroom November 1-29.

Tickets:

https://queereast.org.uk/project/queer-east-on-the-road-2025/