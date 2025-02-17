Put your general knowledge to the test with the St Luke’s Quiz Night

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 17th Feb 2025, 14:50 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 16:40 BST

You don’t have to be a Mastermind champion to put your general knowledge to the test with the St Luke’s Hospice Charity Quiz Night.

The Double Tree by Hilton in Bramall Lane will be the setting for the latest St Luke’s brain teaser evening on Thursday, June 19 from 6.30pm.

“Whether you're a trivia master or just enjoy a good challenge, this event is for everyone,” said St Luke’s Retail Partnerships Manager Jemma Dalton.

“It’s the perfect blend of brain-teasing questions, friendly competition, and charitable giving, with a pie and pea supper all making for a great evening’s entertainment.

St Luke's will host its next quiz night at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel at Bramall Lane on June 19.St Luke's will host its next quiz night at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel at Bramall Lane on June 19.
“All you have to do is gather your friends, family, or colleagues and form a team of six members.

“Then simply collaborate, brainstorm, and combine your knowledge to outsmart other teams and claim the title of St Luke’s Quiz Night Champions.

“It’s going to be an unforgettable evening of trivia, laughter, and community spirit - a great evening for a trivia master or for somebody who just enjoys a good challenge.”

Tickets cost £150 per team of six – that’s just £25 per person - and can be booked now at www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/events/detail/quiz-night

For more information email [email protected] or 0114 235 7584.

