Put your general knowledge to the test with the St Luke’s Quiz Night

Sheffield’s recently refurbished Bungalows and Bears bar in Division Street will be the setting for the latest St Luke’s brain teaser evening on Thursday, June 27 from 6.30pm.

“Whether you're a trivia master or just enjoy a good challenge, this event is for everyone,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan.

“It’s the perfect blend of brain-teasing questions, friendly competition, and charitable giving, along with a tapas-style buffet and a St Luke's signature cocktail.

St Luke's Quiz Night host Mark Gregory will be asking the questions

“All you have to do is gather your friends, family, or colleagues and form a team of six members.

“Then simply collaborate, brainstorm, and combine your knowledge to outsmart other teams and claim the title of St Luke’s Quiz Night Champions.

“It’s going to be an unforgettable evening of trivia, laughter, and community spirit - a great evening for a trivia master or for somebody who just enjoys a good challenge.”

Tickets cost Tickets cost £120 per team of six and can be booked now at www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/quiz-night-sign-up/