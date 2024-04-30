Put your general knowledge to the test with the St Luke’s Quiz Night
Sheffield’s recently refurbished Bungalows and Bears bar in Division Street will be the setting for the latest St Luke’s brain teaser evening on Thursday, June 27 from 6.30pm.
“Whether you're a trivia master or just enjoy a good challenge, this event is for everyone,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan.
“It’s the perfect blend of brain-teasing questions, friendly competition, and charitable giving, along with a tapas-style buffet and a St Luke's signature cocktail.
“All you have to do is gather your friends, family, or colleagues and form a team of six members.
“Then simply collaborate, brainstorm, and combine your knowledge to outsmart other teams and claim the title of St Luke’s Quiz Night Champions.
“It’s going to be an unforgettable evening of trivia, laughter, and community spirit - a great evening for a trivia master or for somebody who just enjoys a good challenge.”
Tickets cost £120 per team of six and can be booked now at www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/quiz-night-sign-up/
For more information email [email protected] or 0114 235 7590.