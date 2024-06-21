Put on your dancing shoes for the Indie Icons night at Doncaster Racecourse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickets are selling fast for the Summer Saturday Series Indie Icons race night featuring The Kaiser Monkey Killers.

Get ready for a rocking night at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday 29th June, as the Summer Saturday Series continues with an Indie Icons themed night. Enjoy an action-packed day of racing and then sing and dance deep into the night to some of the biggest indie anthems. Tickets can be purchased at doncaster-racecourse.co.uk with Grandstand Advance tickets priced at £24 per person with children under 18 going free.

Gates open two hours before the first race for spectators to feast their eyes on a total of 7 races, followed by an evening of live music, making this an event fit for all occasions from a birthday to a stag do.

Indie tribute band The Kaiser Monkey Killers will get pulses racing when they take to the stage to deliver a thrilling performance and get the crowd grooving. They pay tribute to some of the most popular indie bands ranging from Kasabian to The Killers, promising to provide a thrilling atmosphere.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director at Doncaster Racecourse, said: "Our Summer Saturday Series has already been hugely popular, and we still have so many great events to come.