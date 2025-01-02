Pushing boundaries of traditional folk music
Moray has been pushing the boundaries of traditional folk music since the early 2000s, infusing it with elements of electronica, rock, and even hip-hop to create a sound that is uniquely his own. His music has earned him critical acclaim and a devoted following, and this tour will preview songs from an eagerly awaited new album.
‘With his laptop and electric guitar, Jim Moray transformed the British folk revival by showing how traditional song can be revitalised by contemporary technology.’ - The Guardian
‘The reinvention of folk music…the biggest leap forward in folk for 30 years.’ The Daily Telegraph
‘Rooted very much in the storytelling values of the folk tradition, Jim Moray is very much a landmark artist for our times’ - Mojo.
Thursday 30th January, The Greystones, Greystones Road, Sheffield. S11 7BS.
Doors: 7.30pm.
Tickets: £16.
Box Office: 0114 266 5599.