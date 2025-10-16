Public consultation announced to shape the future S1 Artspace

Arts Charity Set to Begin a New Chapter in Former Haymarket Yorkshire Bank

S1 Artspace is inviting Sheffield residents and heritage enthusiasts to view and have their say on its plans to transform the former Yorkshire Bank on Haymarket into an ambitious new cultural venue.

A public consultation and exhibition will take place on Friday 24 and Saturday October 25 inside the Grade II Listed building in Castlegate. For many, this will be the first opportunity in over a decade to step inside the historic Victorian landmark and view its proposed transformation from derelict bank to vibrant cultural hub.

Built in 1871 as Sheffield's Head General Post Office, the sandstone building has witnessed the city's own evolution - serving as the Sheffield Stock Exchange for over 50 years, before becoming a Yorkshire Bank branch until 2014.

A glimpse of the future - S1 Artspace new home

Founded by Sheffield artists in 1995, S1 Artspace has championed contemporary art for over 30 years – but until now, never had a permanent home in the city. Having supported more than 250 artists through its studios and presented nationally recognised exhibitions, the transformation of the former Yorkshire Bank marks S1’s first owned space, securing a sustainable future for the charity to continue championing contemporary art in Sheffield for generations to come.

Initial designs by architects Carmody Groarke will restore this landmark building and repurpose it as the organisation's first permanent home - complete with soaring public galleries across two historic floors, workspace for artists and creatives in the city, a gallery shop showcasing local artists and makers, and an independent basement bar.

Visitors to the consultation will be able to:

Step inside the building itself – some of its original features and character are visible.

Meet the project team, including architects Carmody Groarke and S1 Project staff.

Share your views on the proposals to help to shape the final designs.

Input from the consultation will inform S1 Artspace’s planning application due to be submitted to Sheffield City Council in early 2026.

Louise Hutchinson, director of S1 Artspace, said: “This remarkable listed building has been part of Sheffield’s story for generations – it’s been the head post office, Sheffield stock exchange and Yorkshire bank – but it’s stood empty for far too long. We now have the chance to bring it back to life as a place for culture, creativity and community.

“But this isn’t just our project – it’s Sheffield’s. We want people who live, work and create here to be part of shaping what happens next. Whether you’re an artist, a local resident, someone who loves the city’s heritage or you’re just curious about Castlegate, we’d love you to come along, see the plans and tell us what you think.

“This is about more than simply restoring a building – it’s about reclaiming a piece of Sheffield’s history and giving it a new purpose and future.”

The project forms a key cornerstone in the regeneration of Castlegate, aligning with neighbouring developments including Harmony Works who are transforming Canada House into a new musical home for young people, and the regeneration of the former Sheffield castle grounds to create a new public park and heritage offer. Together, these projects will re-establish Castlegate as one of Sheffield’s most vibrant city centre quarters and a welcoming new gateway to the city.

Occupying a prominent position overlooking Fitzalan Square, and with excellent transport links on its doorstep, the revitalised building will provide an accessible and inspiring destination for audiences from across Sheffield, South Yorkshire and beyond.

THE CONSULTATION:

Location: Former Yorkshire Bank, 2 Haymarket, Castlegate, Sheffield, S1 2AT

Former Yorkshire Bank, 2 Haymarket, Castlegate, Sheffield, S1 2AT Dates: Friday 24th and Saturday 25th October

Friday 24th and Saturday 25th October Times: 1100 – 1500

1100 – 1500 Drop-in event - no booking required

The S1 Artspace Capital Project is being delivered by S1Artspace/Projects and is part-funded by the UK Government's Gateway to Sheffield Levelling Up Fund and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA). The Mayor and MCA have a shared purpose to create a stronger, greener, fairer South Yorkshire, working together to unlock the potential of South Yorkshire people, businesses and places and ensure they prosper.