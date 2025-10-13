Prepare to be dazzled by a fireworks spectacular at Gulliver’s Valley!

Families visiting Gulliver’s Valley on Saturday November 1 will be treated to a spectacular fireworks display, with the theme park enjoying extended opening hours.

The resort in the Rother Valley will open from 10.30am, with visitors able to enjoy extra ride time as selected rides and attractions will remain open until 6.00pm, with the fireworks display taking place around 6.15pm.

Tickets for the Fireworks Spectacular cost from £24 per person, with children under 90cms going free.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We are celebrating our fifth birthday this year at Gulliver’s Valley and as the season draws to a close, what better way to mark the occasion than with a dazzling fireworks display! It is always a popular event, with families looking to end their half-term with a wonderful, colourful day out.”

Previous fireworks at Gulliver’s

Before the fireworks take centre stage, visitors can enjoy the theme park’s host of rides and attractions, including the Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, the Lost Jurassic World area (with animatronic dinosaurs!) and two new rides for this year – Crazy Planes and Turbo Towers in the Gulliver’s Gears area.

As a special treat for the family, why not turn your Fireworks Spectacular visit into an overnight stay, with the resort home to a superb range of accommodation, including Pirate Lodges, Captain’s Dens, Lost World Lodges and the mighty Megalodon Lodge.

For more information and to book tickets for the Fireworks Spectacular, please visit: www.gulliversvaleyresort.co.uk

*Please note that fireworks shows may be subject to modification or cancellation without prior notice, particularly in the case of severe weather conditions.