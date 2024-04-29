Popular Sheffield Vegan Market returns to the Moor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The market, which first took place in 2015, featured a range of around 25 stalls, including street food vendors, artisan bakers, ethical jewellers, local artists, environmental charities and lots more.

Becky Gorton, 19, who is vegan, said: “I’m a student here so I didn’t realise that there was a regular vegan market in Sheffield until today, but I think it’s great and I will definitely go to the next one.

“I’m also gluten free, but all the stalls here are very aware of nutritional needs.

Vegan Market on the Moor

“It’s nice to be able to buy food and not have to worry about what the ingredients are.”

The market’s street-food stalls featured a range of other international cuisine styles, such as Caribbean, Indian and Turkish.

Gerda Juozapaviciute, creator of ‘Plantuguese,’ a Portuguese street food company who had a stall on Sunday, said: “We travel all around the UK and this is one of the busiest markets we’ve seen.

“I am vegan and my partner is Portuguese, and we thought that the vegan community was missing that type of food.”

With the number of people on vegan diets in the UK constantly increasing, Sheffield has seen a growing number of vegan options in restaurants, as well as many exclusively vegan restaurants opening across the city.

Ash Faulds, 19, another student who visited the market, said: “I’m not vegan myself but I enjoy the culinary challenge of making vegan meals and going to markets like these always gives me loads of ideas.”

Many of the food stalls put a plant-based twist on popular dishes like hot dogs and desserts to show how easy it is to implement vegan meals into your diet.

Miss Juozapaviciute said: “I think everybody should be vegan; it’s better for the environment and has so many other benefits; in my opinion it’s the best lifestyle and everyone should at least give it a try.”