Popular family board game “The Sock Game” hits local schools and holiday clubs

Students and children across Sheffield are discovering a whole new way to develop their skills and have fun, thanks to the introduction of The Sock Game into local schools and holiday clubs. This exciting rollout is being driven by the passionate efforts of Nigel at Imagination Gaming, who continues to connect young minds with educational and engaging board games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sock Game is a fast-paced, sensory-based game that challenges players to race against the clock (and each other) to find objects hidden inside a giant sock. With its blend of tactile play, teamwork, and friendly competition, the game has quickly become a hit among educators and youth group leaders.

And Now, with the launch of Sock Game Junior, even younger children can get involved with a version specially designed for early learners—with larger items, simpler cards, and gameplay tailored to developing fine motor skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel, a long-time advocate for the power of games-based learning through his work with Imagination Gaming, has been instrumental in facilitating the game’s integration into educational environments. His strong relationships with schools and clubs across the region have allowed The Sock Game to reach hundreds of children, sparking laughter, learning, and plenty of competitive spirit.

The Sock Game Junior version has arrived!

“We’ve seen first-hand how engaging The Sock Game is for children of all ages,” said Nigel. “It’s a brilliant way to develop key skills like problem-solving, communication, and sensory awareness—all while having a great time. When running activities in schools or during the holidays it’s essential to have games that can be taught and understood easily that give a great experience with lots of replayability. Sock game and its Junior cousin do just that!”

asmodee is always proud to support initiatives like this, which demonstrate the educational value of play and the unique ability of games to bring people together.