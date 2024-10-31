Popular CEF 'Techtalks' heads to Sheffield

CEF, the UK’s leading multi-channel electrical distributor is bringing the fourth series of its award winning TechTalks to OEC Sheffield on Wednesday 13th November 2024.

For the last two years, these innovative free talks have been a source of inspiration, knowledge, and a way to bring members of the industry together.

The upcoming series, centred around the theme ‘Have Your Say’ provide a platform for electricians to collaborate with CEF and event partners - the Institution of Engineering and Technology [IET}. Attendees will be able to expand their knowledge, help shape future IET Wiring Regulations, gaining 3.5 hours’ worth of CPD and network with over 20 leading brands and industry professionals.

The schedule for the day will include discussion on changes to BS 5839 for fire alarms (non-domestic), an explanation of the BAFE scheme – particularly due to the second Grenfell report released in September 2024, as well as changes to BS 5266 the emergency lighting standard. After complimentary refreshments, further discussion will be had around protection against fire in battery storage systems for use in dwellings, changes to BS 7671:2018 including the 3rd and proposed 4th amendments as well as plenty of time for Q&A.

TechTalk attendees

Hosted by Darren Staniforth, Head of Technical Solutions, and Dave Austin, Technical Presenter, the TechTalks will be returning across 20 locations over 11 weeks up and down the UK and Northern Ireland.

Darren Staniforth says: “TechTalks were created in response to the rate of change within our industry – either through new innovations or the development of standards. We wanted to create a platform that supported contractors and installers with the information and updates they need to keep up. We’re excited that our fourth series of TechTalks also provides them with an opportunity to communicate the changes they’d like to see to standards going forwards. With over 10,000 people attending TechTalks in the last two years, we’re excited to see new and familiar faces in attendance up and down the country. And it’s open to all – you don’t have to be a CEF customer to attend.”

Alongside the seminars, trade professionals will receive a CPD certificate for 3.5 hours learning, a pack of TechCards which act as a handy reference to the seminar topics covered and the chance to engage with over 20 leading supplier brands.

For more information and to secure a place, visit your local CEF branch or register for free at: www.cef.co.uk/tech-talks.