Pollyanna Pickering – a celebration of the Peak District

The work of the much loved late South Yorkshire Wildlife Artist Pollyanna Pickering will be celebrated in an exhibition to be staged in her private gallery at Brookvale House Oaker Matlock Derbyshire DE4 2JJ (AA Signposted) from November 8-16. (10am – 6pm Admission Free).

Pollyanna was renowned as an artist-traveller and her determination to paint only animals which she had observed in their natural habitats lead her into a remarkable and unique series of expeditions into the most inhospitable areas of the globe. However despite her extensive travels she was always happy to return to her studio in the Peak District – and often said she could find enough inspiration within five miles of her front door to paint for her entire life.

This love of her home county will be on display in an exhibition of over fifty original paintings which will include some of Pollyanna’s rare landscapes inspired by the beautiful scenery of the area – from the idyllic Bakewell Bridge to the drama of a flock of grouse fleeing a moorland fire. However the main focus will remain on the birds and animals for which Pollyanna was so acclaimed – from barn owls and kingfishers to foxes and hares. Many of her subjects were cared for in the wildlife sanctuary which she ran from her home for 15 years. This close contact with the creatures in her care is reflected in the realism and vitality of her unique artwork. Pollyanna’s daughter and business partner Anna-Louise will be on hand throughout and will be pleased to chat to visitors about her work and the wildlife which inspired her.

Visitors will also be able to browse at leisure through the latest additions to Pollyanna's extensive ranges of greetings cards, fine art and limited edition prints, and a wide variety of gift ware featuring her work - including stationery, jigsaws, tea sets, china mugs, linen ware, cross stitch kits, signed sets of her postage stamps issued internationally, and first day covers for the Royal Mail alongside an exclusive display of gift ware commissionedby Harrods. All of her exquisitely illustrated books will be available, as well as the latest paper crafting kits - as launched live on television in a series programmes featuring Anna-Louise live in the studio on the Hobbymaker TV channel!

Pollyanna sketches a barn owl

There will be over 150 Christmas card designs to choose from, including the latest charity cards featuring designs by Pollyanna for the RSPB, Guide dogs for the Blind, The Born Free Foundation, Blue Cross, The Dogs Trust and Marie Curie among many others. New fine art calendars of her work will be available for 2026, along with a range of eco-friendly wrapping paper and cards, and even a brand new series of Christmas decorations featuring Pollyanna’s images!

Visitors to the gallery will have the opportunity to purchase prize draw tickets to win a unique hand embellished giclee picture. Tea and Coffee will be available throughout. A minimum of 10% of all purchases will be donated to British Wildlife Conservation through The Pollyanna Pickering Foundation.

Find full details and directions to the gallery at www.pollyannapickering.co.uk