Politics, sex scandals and great musical magic with Soho Cinders

The regional debut of a cult hit that originally starred Game of Thrones and Eurovision sensation Hannah Waddingham alongside comedy favourite Sandi Toksvig, Soho Cinders comes to Sheffield University Drama Studio from May 21 to 25.

Created by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe - the team behind award-winner Honk and Alan Bennett musical Betty Blue Eyes - Soho Cinders is a contemporary twist on the classic Cinderella story, set in the heart of London’s bustling and sleazy Soho.

Impoverished student and launderette attendant Robbie, struggling to pay his college fees, strays into the twilight world of the capital’s Rent Boys, where he becomes romantically involved with soon-to-be-married London Mayoral candidate James.

The Soho Cinders company.

Then Robbie’s lap-dancing step-sisters add complications to a love story where two worlds collide, political storm clouds gather and the lovers have to fight for their fairy tale happy ending.

Soho Cinders has been described as a fable for the noughties, a show that takes its inspiration from fast-talking hits like Broadway classic Guys and Dolls and Lionel Bart’s Fings Ain't Wot They Used T’Be.

This new production - a first for Sheffield - is directed for Handsworth and Hallam by Matthew Walker.

“Handsworth and Hallam are famous for our pantomimes but this version of the Cinderella story is about as far as you could get from Fairy Godmothers, pumpkin coaches and ponies,” said Matthew.

“Soho Cinders is gritty, comic, romantic and totally topical, with a great score that takes us into the underbelly of West End life and introduces some brilliant characters and unforgettable songs along the way.

“It’s been described by one reviewer as the epitome of a feel good musical and outrageously entertaining and it’s a show that we are really excited to be introducing to Sheffield audiences.

“The story of Robbie and James and their unlikely route to a happy ending is contemporary theatre at its finest and the University Drama Studio is the perfect setting.

“It’s a great musical for our time and for all audiences, though parental discretion is advised.”