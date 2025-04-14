Plant swap/sale - Friends of Whirlow Brook Park
The Friends of Whirlowbrook Park (FoWP) have been restoring the park and creating new features : Tree Trail, Family Trail and Community Orchard.
We are now fundraising for our Wild Play area.
Plant Swap/Sale Saturday 10th May, 10am-1pm.
Free entry
Please bring along your spare plants, seedlings, perennials, herbs and wild flowers, bird feeders.
Plus veg or fruit bushes, early harvests of rhubarb, other crops or cut flowers.
Go home with fresh new stock.
Tool-sharpening service on the day (secateurs, loppers, shears, edge trimmers etc), also in return for a donation to our funds.
Nothing to swap? No probs, come along to buy plants/make a donation.
Bents Green Nursery will be selling their beautiful plants.
We'll also have some grubby, hands on activity for kids.
Cash or card.
Any questions, please text : 07977 150644
OS grid ref SK307829
what 3 words Veal Early Headed