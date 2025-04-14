Plant swap/sale - Friends of Whirlow Brook Park

By Nicola Gilbert
Contributor
Published 14th Apr 2025, 22:04 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 09:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Swap your spare plants or buy some flowers, herbs, veg, house plants & Bents Green Nursery. Tool sharpening.

The Friends of Whirlowbrook Park (FoWP) have been restoring the park and creating new features : Tree Trail, Family Trail and Community Orchard.

We are now fundraising for our Wild Play area.

Plant Swap/Sale Saturday 10th May, 10am-1pm.

Pots of home-made jamPots of home-made jam
Pots of home-made jam

Free entry

Please bring along your spare plants, seedlings, perennials, herbs and wild flowers, bird feeders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plus veg or fruit bushes, early harvests of rhubarb, other crops or cut flowers.

Go home with fresh new stock.

Plant Swap/Sale tablePlant Swap/Sale table
Plant Swap/Sale table

Tool-sharpening service on the day (secateurs, loppers, shears, edge trimmers etc), also in return for a donation to our funds.

Nothing to swap? No probs, come along to buy plants/make a donation.

Bents Green Nursery will be selling their beautiful plants.

We'll also have some grubby, hands on activity for kids.

Child playing nature gameChild playing nature game
Child playing nature game

Cash or card.

Any questions, please text : 07977 150644

OS grid ref SK307829

what 3 words Veal Early Headed

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice