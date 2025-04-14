Plant swap/sale - Friends of Whirlow Brook Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Friends of Whirlowbrook Park (FoWP) have been restoring the park and creating new features : Tree Trail, Family Trail and Community Orchard.

We are now fundraising for our Wild Play area.

Plant Swap/Sale Saturday 10th May, 10am-1pm.

Pots of home-made jam

Free entry

Please bring along your spare plants, seedlings, perennials, herbs and wild flowers, bird feeders.

Plus veg or fruit bushes, early harvests of rhubarb, other crops or cut flowers.

Go home with fresh new stock.

Plant Swap/Sale table

Tool-sharpening service on the day (secateurs, loppers, shears, edge trimmers etc), also in return for a donation to our funds.

Nothing to swap? No probs, come along to buy plants/make a donation.

Bents Green Nursery will be selling their beautiful plants.

We'll also have some grubby, hands on activity for kids.

Child playing nature game

Cash or card.

Any questions, please text : 07977 150644

OS grid ref SK307829

what 3 words Veal Early Headed