Pink Lemonade brings glitter to Victoria Hall

Pink Lemonade Rollerdisco is heading back to Sheffield’s Victoria Hall for a special autumn date.

The Grade II listed Victoria Hall in Norfolk Street has been at the heart of the city since it first opened its doors in September 1908.

Since 2015, the hall has been managed by The Foundry Sheffield, a small charitable organisation charged with the task of running the imposing building effectively, safely and in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors and with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

And following a successful launch event in February, the famous main hall will once again host the Pink Lemonade Rollerdisco this Saturday October 4.

The adults-only event, featuring DJs Ché and Nonna Fab and light effects by Mad Hatter Lighting, begins at 6.30pm and runs through to 10.30pm, with skate-hire available.

“We were delighted to host our first Rollerdisco earlier this year and are now excited that the team are back with us again for autumn,” said The Foundry Sheffield chief executive Rose Durant.

“We want people to know this building as a true hub that reflects a changing society and that change is already reflected in the wide range of events, conferences and meetings that are taking place here.

“We have recently carried out extensive work on the hall itself, making it even more attractive as both a concert and conference venue and we have an ongoing programme of improvements that will ensure the rest of the building is fit for 21st century use.

“The Foundry Sheffield welcomes all people to use its outstanding facilities and we know that Pink Lemonade brings in a whole new audience to the hall.”

For all events at the Victoria Hall visit www.victoriahallsheffield.org