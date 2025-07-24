Pick up a fashion bargain with St Luke’s sensational summer savings

It’s time to pick up a bargain as St Luke’s Hospice launches its month-long Sensational Summer Savings clearance sale at its shops across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Monday, August 4 the St Luke’s shops at Abbeydale, Chapeltown, City Road, Crookes, Crystal Peaks, Ecclesall Road, Firth Park, Gleadless, and Woodseats will be selling all clothing at 50 per cent off.

Again from August 4, the charity’s Kilner Way shop will be selling clothing for £1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And from August 18 the St Luke’s concept shops at The Moor, Broomhill and Nether Edge will be holding a half price sale on selected items.

St Luke's Head of Retail Jenny Booth.

“Our Sensational Summer Savings clearance sale really will be the perfect opportunity to pick up some great summer bargains at the best prices,” said St Luke’s Head of Retail Jenny Booth.

At the same time, however, the Abbeydale Road and Kilner Way shops will also suspend stock donations for the month.

“We are always overwhelmed with the level of support people show by making donations of their pre-loved items and our August sale will be the perfect opportunity to get more of that stock processed and onto our sales floors,” said Jenny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By placing a pause on donations at Kilner Way and Abbeydale Road, we also aim to create some extra space as we head into our busy Autumn period.”

To find out more about the St Luke’s shops across Sheffield visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/shop-st-lukes