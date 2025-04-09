People in Sheffield invited to raise £100,000 to mark 100 years of life-saving cancer research

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire Cancer Research is inviting people in Sheffield to get walking in its 100th year and help raise £100,000 for life-saving cancer research.

Through its 2025 ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’ challenge, the charity is marking a century of groundbreaking cancer research in Yorkshire by encouraging people to step out and explore the beautiful Yorkshire region throughout May.

Every step counts and every pound raised will help bring more cancer cures to people in Yorkshire.

In Sheffield, 3,100 people are told they have cancer every year. That’s 60 people who are diagnosed with cancer each week. Those who take part in ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’ will raise vital funds to help fund pioneering cancer research and innovative new services to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer in South Yorkshire and across the region.

The ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’ campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of exercise on the prevention and treatment of cancer.

Yorkshire Cancer Research funds a pioneering exercise programme that helps people prepare for and recover from their cancer treatment. Designed by researchers at Sheffield Hallam University and delivered by NHS Trusts across Yorkshire, Active Together has so far supported more than 1,000 people with cancer across the region. The cancer exercise programme recently observed 10% higher one-year survival rates, with 97% of people who took part in the Sheffield service reporting improvements in their health and wellbeing.

People can sign up to take part in We Walk for Yorkshire on the charity’s website, choose their challenge and set up a fundraising page to share with friends and family.

Whether it’s one big hike in the Yorkshire countryside or multiple walks around the local town centre, the challenges can be adapted to fit all lifestyles and fitness levels. Every mile clocked by each person will contribute to the campaign’s overall ambitious total of £100,000, helping to fund a cancer researcher for 100 weeks.

70 year-old Neil Garner from Fulwood joined the Active Together cancer exercise programme in Sheffield after he was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2022. As part of the programme, Neil participated in group walks with other people with cancer, helping him to lose two stone and significantly improve his fitness. As a result, Neil was able to successfully undergo surgery to remove the tumour and he is now cancer-free.

Neil said: “I had to get active to be healthy for treatment. I’ve enjoyed walking ever since I was a little boy, but through the Active Together group walks, I discovered that walking is hugely beneficial for the body and the mind. It was the friends I made on those group walks, Graham and Kevin, who first encouraged me to take part in ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’.”

In 2024, Graham and Kevin sadly passed away from cancer. Now, Neil walks in memory of both of them.

He said: “I’m walking because I want to survive, and I want to see my two grandchildren, Henry and Jacob, grow up. By taking part in Yorkshire Cancer Research’s ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’ challenge, you’re supporting people with cancer and funding life-saving research like Active Together in the region.”

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “There is so much evidence showing us the life-saving benefits of exercise on cancer outcomes, such as speeding up recovery and improving survival rates. By taking part in ‘We Walk for Yorkshire’, you are not only doing something great for your own health but also raising vital funds that will help bring more pioneering cancer treatments, including research-backed programmes, to people with cancer in Yorkshire. I encourage anyone, no matter who you are or where you live, to come together with friends and family and explore our big and beautiful region. Let’s walk for a Yorkshire free from cancer.”

To find out more about the campaign and sign up to take part, visit the We Walk for Yorkshire website: yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/WeWalkForYorkshire