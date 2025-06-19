Peddler Warehouse to bring one of the biggest LGBTQ+ nightlife institutions to Sheffield

Peddler Events have teamed up with Kelham Pride to bring Homoelectric and Bestley to the day festival taking place on Saturday 21st June in Kelham Island, Sheffield.

Homoelectric is a UK-based queer club night and collective known for its inclusive ethos, vibrant parties, and diverse music. It originated in Manchester in the late 1990s and has built a strong reputation as one of the most important LGBTQ+ nightlife institutions in the UK.

Bestley is a London-based DJ, producer, and emerging live performer known for their eclectic and genre-blending sets that span disco, house, soul, and 80s and 90s pop. They are celebrated for their inclusive, high-energy performances and have become a prominent figure in the UK’s queer nightlife scene.

The Warehouse is geared up for the huge party with a brand-new major sound system upgrade from Danley Sound Labs. Installed by audio specialists A Live, it is the latest development that has been introduced to the venue to elevate the live music experience for revellers.

Jordan Roberts, founder and creative director at Peddler Warehouse and Factory Floor, said: “We are so excited to bring this celebration of community, queerness and joyful resistance to Kelham Pride.

“Homoelectric is one of the most iconic LGBTQ+ nights in the UK, and Bestley is making waves across London every weekend. You won’t find another night like this in Sheffield, so if you want a nonstop off-piste dark discotek for homos, heteros, lesbos and don't knows, you know where to come. The coolest queer thing to ever happen to Kelham, so far.”

Presented by Factory Reset as part of Kelham Pride, Sheffield’s largest LGBTQ+ event, the event, Bestley and Homoelectric takes place on Saturday 21 June, 7pm until 12am at Peddler Warehouse with neighbouring Factory Floor keeping the party going from 9pm until late.

The event is free entry, however due to limited capacity within Peddler Warehouse, tickets can be purchased for guaranteed entry to the venue on Resident Advisor at https://ra.co/events/2176047. Factory Floor remains at limited capacity and will be first come, first served.

Proceeds of these tickets will be donated to Kelham Pride to reinvest in plans for Kelham Pride 2026.