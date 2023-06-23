Peak Rail Forties weekend and Bakewell station exhibition

Take a journey down memory lane as this event gives you a unique opportunity to experience life in World War II and how the military and civilians survived and adapted to war.

Dunlop No 6 at Darley Dale mixed traffic gala

All the action takes place at our Rowsley South station site from July 1-2. There will be World War II re-enactments, vintage vehicle displays, music and much more.

There is an entry charge please see our website peakail.co.uk for further details.

During the weekend there will also be a display on the history of Bakewell station in the exhibition coach. It will include photographs of the station, plans, tickets, timetables and a replica of one of the station signs.

We are looking for further information on the staff employed at the station. Most of the display will remain in place until August 28.

The display is included in the admission for the Forties weekend but will be free during days that the station is open to the public unless there is another event for which there is an admission charge.

The exhibition coach also contains displays by the Rowsley Association, which was run by staff who from the shed and yard which closed in the mid 1960s and on the redevelopment of the Rowsley South site by Peak Rail.

