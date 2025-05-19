Peak District open top bus returns this weekend for third year running

Making a return for 2025 is Stagecoach’s Peak Sightseer open top bus service taking passengers through the Peak Districts’ most popular attractions starting Saturday, May 24.

Following in-person customer research from last year, 95% of passengers said they would recommend this service to others, remaining consistent with survey results from 2023.

The open top bus offers outstanding views of the Peak District’s scenery of rolling hills, gritstone edges, quaint villages and the breathtaking Winnats Pass, which passengers can hop on and hop off to explore.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director for Stagecoach Yorkshire said:

“Following two previous popular seasons, Peak Sightseer returns this weekend and now with both improved bus and train connections allowing customers to connect with the service from Chesterfield, Sheffield, Bamford and Hope.

Customers can now connect with Peak Sightseer direct from Chesterfield rail station or the 170 service which is now run by Stagecoach. The 170 also starts and ends at Chesterfield rail station offering more journey times to connect to Peak Sightseer both at the start and end of the day.

"We’re thrilled that our survey showed that 95% of customers could recommend the service to others and encourage anyone who hasn’t yet tried Peak Sightseer to experience it for themselves.”

Peak Sightseer tickets are available to buy in advance on the Stagecoach bus app or on the bus with an adult day ticket costing just £12 and under 19s and concessions costing £7. Under 5’s also travel for free.

Blue Jon Cavern on the Peak Sightseer Blue route

Group tickets are also available for £30 for up to any 5 people. Customers with a valid ticket to Chatsworth House or gardens, farmyard and playground can get £5 off a group ticket. Great value 48-hour tickets are also available for those who really want to explore and enjoy the Peak District.

For further information and timetables visit https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/yorkshire/peak-sightseer