Paws on the Catwalk: A Tribute to Bear

Welcome to a fashion showcase with a difference, one inspired by love, creativity, and a little black cat named Bear. At Paws on the Catwalk, we're bringing together fashion, community, and compassion to support the Cats Protection in their mission to help cats in need. This event is more than just a runway; it's a reminder that every paw deserves a safe place.

Introducing Paws on the Catwalk!

Hillsborough Arena will soon be transformed into a glamorous runway, not just for the latest in fashion, but for an unforgettable cause. Paws on the Catwalk, a charity fashion show dedicated to raising funds for Cats Protection, is set to take place on June 28, 2025. But this event isn’t just about showcasing the latest trends-it’s about honouring the memory of a beloved pet and supporting those in need.

This year’s event is particularly special, as it honours Bear, Louise’s beloved cat, who tragically passed away after being hit by a car.

Paws on the Catwalk

“His leg was horribly broken, and his fur was wet-whether from sweat or something else, I wasn't sure. And I can't, and will never, forget how his eyes looked.”

“One of the saddest parts of that horrific night was that, even in pain, Bear had made it back home. He came back because he knew where to go for help. Despite the injury that left him partially paralysed, Bear's determination to return home showed his love for us. He fought through the pain to get back, but the shock of the accident was ultimately too much for him. That thought, as heartbreaking as it was, filled me with the hope that he knew how loved he really was.”

“But the truth is, I didn't want closure. I wanted to grieve forever because, in my mind, as long as I was grieving, it meant he was still with me-still on my mind, still a part of my life. For as long as I was grieving, I'd never forget the way he sounded, the way his fur felt, the way he walked. I was so scared of losing that, of forgetting the little things that made him who he was. The pain felt like the only connection I had left to him, and I wasn't ready to let that go, even if it was killing me.”

While Bear’s story remains the heart of the evening, the show promises unforgettable entertainment.

Bear

Connie Dom, the charismatic drag queen and performer, will host the evening, guiding the show with her infectious energy. She will be ensuring that the event is as entertaining as it is meaningful.

In addition to the runway looks, attendees will have the chance to purchase exclusive merchandise inspired by Bear’s legacy. From custom hats to unique accessories, every purchase will help fund animal rescue efforts and honour Bear’s spirit.

A raffle, featuring prizes donated by local businesses, will also take place, with all proceeds going to Cats Protection.

As the evening draws to a close, guests will leave with lasting memories of a night that celebrated love. It’s a chance to give back to cats in need while supporting the fashion industry’s creative minds.

Tickets are available now, and with limited seating, those interested are encouraged to secure their spots early. For more details on how to donate, participate, or follow the event, visit Paws on the Catwalk on Instagram at @PawsOnTheCatwalk.

Help us make a difference, one paw at a time.