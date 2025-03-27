Paul Whitehouse stars in Only Fools and Horses The Musical coming to Sheffield

Comedy giant Paul Whitehouse reprises his West End starring role as Grandad in the UK and Ireland tour of the smash hit show Only Fools and Horses The Musical.

Following a record-breaking sold-out four-year run in London’s West End, the 10-month tour travels to over 30 towns and cities across the country.

Paul Whitehouse says “We had four amazing years in the West End playing to packed out houses every night, so it’s an honour to take Only Fools on the road to towns and cities up and down the country. I’m delighted to return to the role of Grandad once more – I’ve really missed him - and audiences will also get to see all the other hilarious characters they know and love from the television series live on stage at their local theatre. We can't wait to see you. Mange Tout! Mange Tout!”

Join us as we take a trip back in time, where it’s all kicking off in Peckham. While the yuppie invasion of London is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say ‘I do’, and even Trigger is gearing up for a date (with a person!). Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad takes stock of his life and decides the time has finally arrived to get his piles sorted.

Directed by the originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger, and based on John Sullivan’s legendary record-breaking television show, this critically acclaimed home-grown musical spectacular features cherished material from Britain’s best loved TV series. With a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan and Paul Whitehouse, prepare to get reacquainted with Britain’s most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy brought to life on stage through an ingenious script and 20 hilarious songs.

Only Fools and Horses The Musical plays at Sheffield City Hall on 26 - 31 May. Tickets: onlyfoolsonstage.com