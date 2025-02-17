Paul Smith brings his hilarious ‘Pablo’ Tour to Sheffield

Comedy fans, get ready—Paul Smith is back and funnier than ever!

The quick-witted Scouse comedian is bringing his latest tour, Pablo, to Utilita Arena Sheffield next Friday, 28 February 2025, and this is your last chance to grab tickets!

Known for his razor-sharp audience interactions and real-life stories, Paul Smith’s new show promises laughter from start to finish. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to his comedy, expect a night of fun.

This is Paul’s biggest tour yet, and tickets are selling fast—don’t miss out on seeing one of the UK’s most-loved comedians live on stage!

Tickets are available now at https://www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/