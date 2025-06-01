Paul Pashley brings big band energy to a Britpop classic
New forthcoming live album ‘Swings a 21st Century Thing’ channels Steel City swagger in its bold first single release, a big band take on Pulp’s “Disco 2000” – out June 10th.
Paul Pashley, one of Sheffield’s standout voices, is stepping back into the spotlight with a game-changing project that brings the raw heat of a live big band to 21st-century hits. His new live album, Swings a 21st Century Thing, kicks off with its first single: a brassy, high-octane reinvention of Pulp’s “Disco 2000”—transformed into a full-tilt swing anthem.
It’s bold, it’s proud, and it’s got Sheffield in every beat.
The track is produced by Tim A. Duncan and recorded live with some of the UK’s top players—packing charisma, chaos, and class into a sound that feels both nostalgic and fiercely now.
“I’ve always carried Sheffield with me—its edge, its humour, its pride,” says Pashley. “This album is me putting that on stage—with a touch of Italian fire and a full brass section roaring behind me.”
FROM WORKING MEN’S CLUBS TO GLOBAL STAGES
Pashley’s journey from Arbourthorne’s local venues to national acclaim has been anything but ordinary. He first made national headlines with his swing version of Arctic Monkeys’ “I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor”, a viral favourite that led to TV appearances and Pashley performing regular international bookings.
Over the years, Paul has:
- Shared stages with chart-topping artists and orchestras alike
- Performed around the world for elite and high-profile events
- Sung at the high-publicity Wayne & Coleen Rooney wedding
- Earned BBC radio play and praise for his genre-bending covers and originals
But no matter how far the gig, the Steel City stays central to the story.
SWINGING INTO THE FUTURE
With Swings a 21st Century Thing, Pashley is rewriting the rulebook—covering everyone from Harry Styles to Nat King Cole, all through the lens of modern big band.
It’s Big Band, yes—but not as you know it. Rawer. Riskier. Real.