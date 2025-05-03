Partington’s new Attractions Scheme is just the ticket for a fun-tastic family adventure

That’s miles more smiles for everyone this year…

Partington’s has teamed up with top attractions across the Yorkshire Dales to offer exclusive discounts, VIP upgrades and lots of fun-filled extras for everything from amazing animal encounters at a working farm to delving into over 900 years of history at one of the most well-preserved medieval castles in England and a thrilling tree top adventure, all alongside acres of breathtaking natural landscape to explore across the region.

Guests staying at holiday parks at Tarn House Holiday Park simply present their proof of booking at each venue to unlock the exclusive discounts and start enjoying bigger adventures for smaller prices! That’s just one more reason why owning a holiday home with Partington’s is the perfect family getaway that just keeps on giving… all year round!

Attractions in the scheme include:

Thornton Hall Farm – This award-winning working farm in the Yorkshire Dales offers hands-on animal encounters, a thrilling Safari Ride to the Deer Park, and an indoor Play Barn for endless fun. Enjoy 20% off standard farm entry.

Skipton Castle Tearoom & Shop – Dating back over 900 years, Skipton Castle is one of England’s best-preserved medieval fortresses. Visitors can explore its dungeons, towers and banqueting hall before relaxing in the charming tearoom or shopping for unique souvenirs. Enjoy 10% off purchases in the Tearoom and Shop.

Skipton Canal Trips – Fabulous fun on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal with lots of offer to choose from, including a one-hour cruise, public afternoon tea cruise, public roast dinner cruise, public Christmas dinner cruise, drinks ahoy cruise, evening fish and chip cruise and a self-drive day boat. Receive 10% off.

Raven Tree Top Adventure - Fancy walking the high wire? Balancing on wobbly logs high in the trees? This thrilling high ropes adventure course is aimed at adults, teenagers and most children over 7 years old with zip lines, suspended bridges, balance beams, high wires and lots of other fun features in this exhilarating woodland tour. Visitors will also receive one-to-one guidance, as well as interactive guidance on appreciating nature. Complimentary bird box and bird feed with each Partington’s booking.

Looking to pack in even more activities? The Yorkshire Dales is famous for the incredible caves of Gaping Gill, natural waterfall wonders such as Malham Cove and Gordale Scar, the beautiful Bolton Abbey and the historic village of Skipton where you can shop for unique arts and crafts at the world-famous Skipton Market. It’s heaven for foodie lovers too with Michelin star restaurants, award-winning pubs and lots of local delights to tuck into from wonderfully fresh Whitby Bay Scampi to tangy Wensleydale Cheese, Betty’s delicious Fat Rascals and sky high, fluffy Yorkshire Puddings of course! Pass the gravy…

Partington’s Holiday Parks is a family-owned business which owns and operates parks across The Yorkshire Dales, The Lake District and Lancashire; all with a focus on family fun, making memorable experiences and embracing the natural environment. Tarn House is located at the gateway to the breathtaking Yorkshire Dales with its rolling hills, stunning scenery, thrilling caves and incredible waterfalls. With luxury lodges, cosy cottages with private hot tubs, deluxe caravans or quirky glamping pods on offer at each park, it’s easy to choose the perfect base to come back to after a delightful day making memories with the ones you love.

The new Attractions Scheme is also rolling out across the picturesque Partington’s Holiday Parks in the Lake District and Lancashire, with a wide variety of great discounts and deals on offer - including a scenic Coniston Water cruise and a wonderful white-knuckle day out at Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool. For further information, a full list of attractions included and how to book for each venue please visit: www.partingtons.com/attractions

Partington’s also now offer the popular Try Before You Buy initiative, simply book a short break at one of the Lancashire holiday parks, along with a sales appointment and park tour, and if you decide to purchase one of the caravans or lodges following your visit, Partington’s will deduct the cost of your break from the price of your new holiday home! It’s a win, win! Call 01253 879911 for more details.

Partington’s Holiday Parks – your ticket to a whole new sense of adventure…

For further information on Partington’s Holiday Parks and Tarn House please visit www.partingtons.com and take a virtual tour of the parks at www.partingtons.com/virtual-tours