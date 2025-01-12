Panto is a family business and a lifelong pleasure for the Walkers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What is the recipe for the perfect night of panto family fun? Better ask the Walkers!

It was back in 1948 that Jean Walker enrolled Ron Smith and Bill Burton as director and accompanist for a concert party singing at local retirement homes.

This small collection of players would eventually become Handsworth Operatic Society, launching in 1950 with their first major production, Pearl the Fishermaid, at their Hendon Street theatre in Handsworth.

In the years that followed, the group would outgrow that original venue, moving on in the 1960s and ‘70s to perform at both Beaver Hill and Brook Schools, the Montgomery Theatre and the University Drama Studio with revivals of major West End shows.

The Wind in the Willows - not traditional pantomime but still a family favourite

There was also a string of pantomimes and Jean’s son Scott recalls that he would have been just five when he made his debut with his first panto appearance.

Flash forward to 2002, the year that Handsworth Operatic Society joined up with Sheffield Hallam Operatic Society, combining their theatre talents to form Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company, which Scott now heads as chairman.

Since then the society has performed a string of hit West End shows - everything from Oliver and Calamity Jane to Sweet Charity and The Wiz.

But every year also sees the team let its hair down and take to the stage at The Montgomery Theatre for the comic chaos of traditional panto.

No family pantomime is complete without its junior chorus.

Starting in 2003 with possibly everybody’s favourite, Cinderella, since then there have been colourful and acclaimed productions of all the classics - Aladdin, Dick Whittington, Jack and the Beanstalk, Mother Goose, Puss in Boots and Sleeping Beauty.

There have also been some less familiar panto versions of celebrated stories like Robinson Crusoe, Pinocchio and The Pied Piper.

This year it’s another familiar British folk tale, Robin Hood, that takes to the stage at the Montgomery Theatre from January 29 to February 2.

And the show really does have a family focus as Scott’s son Matthew both directs and stars as the region’s most colourful and crazy comedy dame, the unforgettable Nanny Fanny.

This Jack and the Beanstalk - with a double-headed giant - dates back to the early 1980s.

Matthew’s brother Joseph takes to the stage as comic character Will Scarlet, joined by his son Theo who, at just five years old, is the same age as Scott when he made his panto debut.

Matthew’s stepdaughter Olivia is part of the lineup, while his partner Hayley is the show’s choreographer and family matriarch Bev - wife to Scott, mum to Matthew and Joseph and grandma to Olivia and Theo - also joins the ensemble.

“I’ve been trying to work it out and if I’m 64 now I must have been involved in more than 60 pantomimes by now,” Scott admits.

”I can’t really say I have one that I like more than the others but there was one Cinderella that was a bit of a favourite.

This might be there group's oldest surviving photo - Sleeping Beauty in 1961.

“The critical thing about pantomime is having a decent story that you can add some topical jokes to and some great songs, which is where our fantastic Musical Director Steve Trotter comes in.

“And, of course, the best pantomimes are the ones where the gags are subtle enough for the adults to get while they go over the children’s heads.

“The thing you have to remember is that people will go to see pantomime who will never go to see any other theatre and pantomime done well can give - as it has for me and all my family - lifelong enjoyment.”

Tickets for Robin Hood are available online now at booking.themontgomery.org.uk