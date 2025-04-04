Pampered pooch Fizzy gets ready to steal the show with acting debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Easy Street Theatre Company obviously never received the memo about working with children and animals!

The award-winning Sheffield youth theatre company returns to the stage at the Merlin Theatre in Nether Edge from April 30 to May 3 with a new production of musical comedy hit Legally Blonde.

And joining the cast on stage for a special acting debut will be Fizzy, who has been selected to play heroine Elle Woods’ popular pooch Bruiser.

Keeping an eye on Fizzy and making sure the pampered pet doesn’t do too much scene-stealing will be owner Nell Tagg, who is a member of the Easy Street acting company.

Fizzy and Nell are getting ready to share the stage at the Merlin Theatre

Legally Blonde - based on the much-loved Hollywood comedy starring Reece Witherspoon - the story of the girl who appears to have it all until her life is turned upside-down when her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard Law School.

Determined to get him back, she sets off in pursuit but surprises herself when she discovers that she too has the potential to be a legal eagle, overcoming dumb blonde stereotypes and taking the court room by storm as she tackles the defence in a notorious murder trial.

The show, filled with catchy songs like Omigod You Guys and Bend and Snap, celebrates empowerment, self confidence and staying true to oneself.

The Easy Street production is directed by Beth Bloor, with musical direction by Gareth Lloyd and choreography by Amanda Tyas.

Easy Street - voted best Youth Theatre in the North East 2020 and 2021 - offers Sheffield's young creative talent the finest professional-grade theatrical training.

Previous productions have included Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Footloose, West Side Story Sister Act, Chicago, Grease Back to the 80s - winner of the 2021 NODA Best Youth Theatre award - Disney’s Frozen, We Will Rock You, Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd and A Chorus Line.

For more information about the company and its new production of Legally Blonde visit https://easystreettheatre.org/home