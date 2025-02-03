Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment arrives in Sheffield this week

By Douwi Stewart
Contributor
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 09:37 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 10:08 BST
SICSplaceholder image
SICS
Sheffield International Concert Season 2024/25 continues with a thrilling evening of baroque brilliance, as the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment (OAE) takes to the stage at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, 7 February.

Known for their innovative approach and historically informed performances, the OAE will bring the 18th century’s greatest musical masterpieces to life, offering an evening packed with intrigue.

This lively programme will celebrate the timeless appeal of composers such as Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, Purcell, and Daquin, exploring why their music remains so popular centuries later. Soprano Zoë Brookshaw joins the orchestra for stunning vocal performances, while director and harpsichordist Steven Devine will lead the ensemble.

Audiences will experience a selection of baroque favourites, including:

· Bach’s Air on a G String and Concerto for Two Violins

· Handel’s Lascia ch’io pianga and Rejoice from Messiah

· Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Violoncellos and Motet ‘Nulla in mundo pax sincera’

· Purcell’s King Arthur: Chaconne and Abdelazer Suite: Rondeau

The concert will begin at 7pm, with a Pre-Concert Talk at 6pm.

Tickets are available via the Sheffield City Hall website.

