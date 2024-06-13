Only Fools & Horses The Musical Casting Announcement at Sheffield City Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Casting has been announced for the 2024/25 UK & Dublin tour of the smash hit show Only Fools and Horses The Musical. Joining comedy giant Paul Whitehouse* (as Grandad) will be Sam Lupton (Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors) as Del Boy and Tom Major, making his professional theatre debut, as Rodney. Direct from a record-breaking sold-out four-year run in London’s West End, the 10-month arrives at Sheffield City Hall between 26-31 May 2025. Philip Childs will play the role of Grandad when Paul Whitehouse is not available, as he did in the West End.

Georgina Hagan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Heathers The Musical) reprises her role as Raquel, Craig Berry (The Bodyguard, Mama Mia) returns to his role as Boycie and Nicola Munns (Spring Awakening, Don Giovanni) steps back into the high heels of his long-suffering wife Marlene. Nicola also plays the role of Cassandra. They are joined by their original West End co-stars Lee VG (Les Miserables) as Trigger, Bradley John (Pandora’s Box) as Denzil; Darryl Paul (The Commitments, We Will Rock You) as Mike / Tony Driscoll / Cripps and Rhys Owen (The Full Monty, Spamalot); Christopher Arkeston (Oh! What a Lovely War) and Andrew Bryant (who is also the Resident Director). The company is completed by Peter Watts (The Threepenny Opera, Assassins) as Danny Driscoll / Mickey Pearce; Richard J Hunt (Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Dating Agent; Gloria Acquaah-Harrison (Mawa Monologue Slam 2022 winner) as Mrs Obooko / Wedding Fitter. Kieran Andrew (The Snow Queen, The Brunch Club); Katie Paine (Heathers, We Will Rock You); Amanda Coutts (We Will Rock You, Starlight Express) and Oscar Dobbins complete the ensemble.

Directed by the originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger (Fawlty Towers – The Play), and based on John Sullivan’s legendary record-breaking television show, this critically acclaimed home-grown musical spectacular features cherished material from Britain’s best loved TV series. With a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan and Paul Whitehouse, prepare to get reacquainted with Britain’s most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy brought to life on stage through an ingenious script and 20 hilarious songs.

Fans and critics alike praised Only Fools and Horses The Musical in their droves during its triumphant West End run: The Sun awarded five stars, hailing it “One Del of a show!”; the Daily Mirror said it was “a treat for Trotter fans" in their five-star review. The Sunday Times bestowed four stars and remarked that “Only Fools is a blast from our wide-boy past. A hearty stage adaptation of the 1980s BBC television comedy”. Evening Standard also awarded four stars, complimenting the “unashamedly British night out. A jubilant lovely jubbly!”. While the Daily Mail urged its readers to “raise a glass of ‘Tittinger’ to Del Boy and Rodney as Only Fools and Horses storms the West End!”

Join us as we take a trip back in time, where it’s all kicking off in Peckham. While the yuppie invasion of London is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say ‘I do’, and even Trigger is gearing up for a date (with a person!). Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad takes stock of his life and decides the time has finally arrived to get his piles sorted.

With musical contributions from the iconic Chas & Dave, the beloved theme tune as you’ve never heard it before, and an array of brand-new songs full of character and cockney charm, you’re guaranteed to have a right ol’ knees-up! Only Fools and Horses The Musical is a feel-good family celebration of traditional working-class London life in 1989 and the aspirations we all share. So don’t delay, get on the blower, and get a ticket for a truly cushty night out - only a 42 carat PLONKER would miss it!

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

“One Del of a Show!”

The Sun

★★★★★

“Viva, Hooky Street. C’est Magnifique!A treat for Trotter fans”

Daily Mirror

★ ★ ★ ★

“Call it comfort food for our troubled times,this show serves up some lovely jubbly”

Metro

★ ★ ★ ★

"Only Fools is a blast from our wide-boy past.

A hearty stage adaptation of the 1980’s BBC Television comedy"

Sunday Times