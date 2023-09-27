Good food and live music is set to entertain customers at Sheffield’s popular Nonnas restaurant next month.

Renowned singer-songwriter John Reilly, the voice behind Boy On A Dolphin and the Acoustic Angels, is teaming up with the Ecclesall Road eatery for a full evening of fine dining and live music on Sunday October 8.

John Reilly will be accompanied by Canadian songwriter and pianist Lewis Nitikman following a series of previous sell-out events.

Maurizio Mori of Nonnas said: "It's wonderful to welcome back John Reilly and Lewis Nitikman once again. The event is set to be a memorable dining and concert experience."

John Reilly (right) and Lewis Nitikman perform at Nonnas

Dinner is at 7 pm, followed by the concert at 9 pm. The evening will cost £70 per person.

To reserve your place, please call 0114 268 6166 or email [email protected]. Please note that a £10 per person deposit is required at the time of reservation to secure your booking.