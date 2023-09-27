Nonnas Sheffield: Concert and dinner set to be a night with at renowned Italian restaurant
and live on Freeview channel 276
Renowned singer-songwriter John Reilly, the voice behind Boy On A Dolphin and the Acoustic Angels, is teaming up with the Ecclesall Road eatery for a full evening of fine dining and live music on Sunday October 8.
John Reilly will be accompanied by Canadian songwriter and pianist Lewis Nitikman following a series of previous sell-out events.
Maurizio Mori of Nonnas said: "It's wonderful to welcome back John Reilly and Lewis Nitikman once again. The event is set to be a memorable dining and concert experience."
Dinner is at 7 pm, followed by the concert at 9 pm. The evening will cost £70 per person.
To reserve your place, please call 0114 268 6166 or email [email protected]. Please note that a £10 per person deposit is required at the time of reservation to secure your booking.
For more information, please visit: www.nonnas.co.uk.