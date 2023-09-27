News you can trust since 1887
Nonnas Sheffield: Concert and dinner set to be a night with at renowned Italian restaurant

Good food and live music is set to entertain customers at Sheffield’s popular Nonnas restaurant next month.
By Neil AndersonContributor
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:44 BST
Renowned singer-songwriter John Reilly, the voice behind Boy On A Dolphin and the Acoustic Angels, is teaming up with the Ecclesall Road eatery for a full evening of fine dining and live music on Sunday October 8.

John Reilly will be accompanied by Canadian songwriter and pianist Lewis Nitikman following a series of previous sell-out events.

Maurizio Mori of Nonnas said: "It's wonderful to welcome back John Reilly and Lewis Nitikman once again. The event is set to be a memorable dining and concert experience."

John Reilly (right) and Lewis Nitikman perform at NonnasJohn Reilly (right) and Lewis Nitikman perform at Nonnas
John Reilly (right) and Lewis Nitikman perform at Nonnas

Dinner is at 7 pm, followed by the concert at 9 pm. The evening will cost £70 per person.

To reserve your place, please call 0114 268 6166 or email [email protected]. Please note that a £10 per person deposit is required at the time of reservation to secure your booking.

For more information, please visit: www.nonnas.co.uk.

Related topics:SheffieldEcclesall Road