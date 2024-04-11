No pole dancing please say Leah and Louise!
Now they’re back and although there’s just as much fun, it definitely won’t be wholesome in that Doris Day sort of way!
For Leah and Louise are playing scheming lap dancing sisters in Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company’s regional premier production of Soho Cinders, a contemporary take on a familiar tale.
Created by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe - the team behind award-winner Honk and Alan Bennett musical Betty Blue Eyes - Soho Cinders is a fresh twist on the classic Cinderella story, set in the heart of London’s bustling and sleazy Soho.
Impoverished student and launderette attendant Robbie, struggling to pay his college fees, strays into the twilight world of the capital’s Rent Boys, where he becomes romantically involved with soon-to-be-married London Mayoral candidate James.
And when Leah and Louise turn up as Robbie’s lap-dancing step-sisters, there’s added potential for comedy, scandal and drama.
“It’s definitely about as far away as we can get from the parts we played back in our Calamity Jane days for Handsworth and Hallam,” Leah admitted.
“There has been talk of pole dancing but we’re hoping nobody will expect us to show our skills in that area.
“They’re great fun parts and although we’re not twins, I think it would be fair to say we equally as evil as each other - and nothing at all like anything Doris Day ever played.”
Directed by Matthew Walker, Soho Cinders - with parental discretion advised - is on stage at Sheffield University Drama Studio from May 21 to 25. Tickets cost £18 - visit www.hhtcsheffield.com