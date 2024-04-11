No pole dancing please say Leah and Louise!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now they’re back and although there’s just as much fun, it definitely won’t be wholesome in that Doris Day sort of way!

For Leah and Louise are playing scheming lap dancing sisters in Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company’s regional premier production of Soho Cinders, a contemporary take on a familiar tale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe - the team behind award-winner Honk and Alan Bennett musical Betty Blue Eyes - Soho Cinders is a fresh twist on the classic Cinderella story, set in the heart of London’s bustling and sleazy Soho.

Louise(left) and Leah as playing wicked sisters in Soho Cinders

Impoverished student and launderette attendant Robbie, struggling to pay his college fees, strays into the twilight world of the capital’s Rent Boys, where he becomes romantically involved with soon-to-be-married London Mayoral candidate James.

And when Leah and Louise turn up as Robbie’s lap-dancing step-sisters, there’s added potential for comedy, scandal and drama.

“It’s definitely about as far away as we can get from the parts we played back in our Calamity Jane days for Handsworth and Hallam,” Leah admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There has been talk of pole dancing but we’re hoping nobody will expect us to show our skills in that area.

“They’re great fun parts and although we’re not twins, I think it would be fair to say we equally as evil as each other - and nothing at all like anything Doris Day ever played.”