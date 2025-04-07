Next Week at Utilita Arena: Torvill & Dean

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Don’t miss your last ever chance to see skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean perform live on the ice together, as they take their emotional farewell tour to Utilita Arena Sheffield for three unmissable shows next weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marking 40 years since their iconic gold-medal winning Bolero at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics, Our Last Dance will celebrate five decades of partnership from Britain’s most beloved skating duo.

Expect breathtaking choreography, powerful storytelling, and a show full of nostalgia, as the duo bid farewell with their final UK tour – a momentous event for fans and newcomers alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After this tour, the pair will retire from skating performances – making this your final chance to see them skate together in Sheffield.

Tickets are selling fast for all dates – secure yours today and be part of a truly historic moment in British sporting and entertainment history.

Book now at: www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk