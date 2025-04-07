Next Week at Utilita Arena: Torvill & Dean
Marking 40 years since their iconic gold-medal winning Bolero at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics, Our Last Dance will celebrate five decades of partnership from Britain’s most beloved skating duo.
Expect breathtaking choreography, powerful storytelling, and a show full of nostalgia, as the duo bid farewell with their final UK tour – a momentous event for fans and newcomers alike.
After this tour, the pair will retire from skating performances – making this your final chance to see them skate together in Sheffield.
