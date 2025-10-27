Next week at Utilita Arena Sheffield: Busted v McFly & Peter Kay live

It’s another huge week of entertainment at Utilita Arena Sheffield, with two massive live shows set to take the stage. Fans can look forward to pop-rock nostalgia, Sheffield history, and top tier comedy as Busted v McFly bring their long-awaited showdown on Thursday November 6, followed by comedy legend Peter Kay performing to a packed house on Saturday November 8.

Thursday, November 6 — Busted v McFly

Two of Britain’s biggest and best-loved pop-rock bands are going head-to-head in one of the most anticipated tours of the year, Busted v McFly.

After Busted famously crashed McFly’s sold-out 21st birthday show at The O2 to announce the joint tour, fans across the UK have been counting down to see the battle unfold live. Now, they return to Sheffield for there second show during this tour.

The show marks a particularly special moment for McFly, as it will be their 10th performance at Utilita Arena Sheffield, and a full-circle return to the very seats where the band’s name was born.

During a visit earlier this year, lead singer Tom Fletcher revealed:

“This is a very special arena in McFly history. I was sitting right here on the Smash Hits Tour in the early 2000s watching Busted soundcheck Year 3000 when the name McFly was presented to me by the universe… This is where the name McFly was born, here is Row F, for Fly.”

To celebrate, the Arena has created a temporary blue commemorative design on Block 108, Row F, the exact seats where it all began. Designed by local company Dysons, the tribute will be in place for fans to see during the show.

Utilita Arena Sheffield’s general manager Dom Stokes said:

“It’s always incredible to welcome McFly back to Sheffield — they’ve played here ten times now, and they’ve created a real connection to the venue. When we heard the story about how the band got their name right here in our seats, we knew we had to celebrate it. It’s a lovely nod to their history and to how special Sheffield is in their journey.”

The Busted v McFly tour has already proven to be one of 2025’s hottest tickets, following a sold-out September date earlier this year. A limited number of tickets remain for this final Sheffield show, fans are encouraged to book quickly to avoid missing out.

Saturday November 8 — Peter Kay Live

One of Britain’s most beloved comedians, Peter Kay, returns to Utilita Arena Sheffield this week as part of his record-breaking UK tour.

After making an unforgettable comeback to stand-up in 2022, Peter’s tour has continued to smash records, including his 100th show at Manchester’s AO Arena and an unprecedented monthly residency at The O2 in London, performing more than 45 shows.

Fans can expect Kay’s trademark humour, heart, and hilarious observations in what’s already being called one of the funniest live shows of his career.

“It’s been wonderful doing what I love most — stand-up comedy,” Peter said. “Laughter is more important than ever in these challenging times, and with the cost of living still high, ticket prices start from £35.”

Tickets are limited but still remain available!