Next Week at Utilita Arena Sheffield

By Douwi Stewart
Contributor
Published 1st Apr 2025, 15:53 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
On Tuesday April 8, one of the most iconic musical experiences of all time lands at Utilita Arena Sheffield – Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds.

Featuring a brand-new cast, including real-life couple Max George (The Wanted) and Maisie Smith (Strictly Come Dancing, EastEnders), this thrilling arena spectacle blends live music, stunning special effects, and Liam Neeson in 3D holography as The Journalist.

Expect epic staging, legendary music, and jaw-dropping visuals as Jeff Wayne conducts his multi-award-winning masterpiece, celebrating 130 years since the publication of H.G. Wells’ classic sci-fi tale.

Final chance to book your tickets!

