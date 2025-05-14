Next Week At Sheffield City Hall: Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra Makes City Debut

Sheffield City Hall proudly welcomes the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra for the very first time as part of their debut UK tour. This landmark performance on Wednesday, 21 May marks a rare opportunity for audiences to experience one of Southeast Asia’s most exciting orchestras live in the heart of Sheffield.

Originally scheduled to host the Buenos Aires Symphony Orchestra, the concert programme has been updated following the orchestra’s withdrawal due to the ongoing economic crisis in Argentina. Stepping into the spotlight, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra brings an equally compelling programme led by acclaimed conductor Grzegorz Nowak.

The evening begins with a specially commissioned piece from Jeffrey Ching, the orchestra’s composer-in-residence and a Cambridge and London-trained musician. His new work, Il maestro di capella, offers a playful and thought-provoking cultural dialogue perfect for UK audiences.

Highlights from the night include iconic selections from Bizet’s Carmen and Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, the latter showcasing the orchestra’s signature expressiveness. After the interval, renowned cellist Wen-Sinn Yang takes to the stage to perform Tchaikovsky’s elegant Rococo Variations, before the programme concludes with Beethoven’s thunderous and much-loved Fifth Symphony.

Pre-Concert Talk: 6:00pm

Concert: 7:00pm

Tickets are available now at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.