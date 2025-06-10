Next Week at Sheffield City Hall

A week of laughter and music awaits at Sheffield City Hall, with comedy icons and iconic tunes lighting up the Oval and Memorial Halls.

Rhys Darby: The Legend Returns – Tuesday 18 June – Memorial Hall

The New Zealand comedy legend returns with his brand new 2025 tour. From Flight of the Conchords to Our Flag Means Death, Rhys brings his unique brand of brilliantly absurd stand-up back to the stage for a night of hilarious, human silliness.

Last Laugh Comedy Club – Friday 21 & Saturday 22 June – Memorial Hall

Join us in the Memorial Hall for two nights of non-stop laughter with three top comics and our resident compere. With nearly 30 years of comedy under its belt, Last Laugh is the city's longest-running comedy night and a guaranteed great night out.

Legend: The Music of Bob Marley – Saturday 21 June – Oval Hall

Celebrate the unmistakable voice and music of reggae legend Bob Marley in this spectacular live show, performed by a world-class band. Expect an unforgettable evening packed with all the hits – from No Woman No Cry to One Love and more.

The Beatles by Candlelight – Sunday 22 June – Oval Hall

A Magical Mystery Tour of over 40 Beatles hits, brought to life by a West End cast and live band – all in the atmospheric setting of Sheffield City Hall by candlelight. Get ready to Twist and Shout your way through a feel-good, sing-along spectacular!

For tickets and more information, visit: www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk