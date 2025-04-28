Next week at Sheffield City Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s something for everyone at Sheffield City Hall next week! From a night of laughs with some of the UK’s favourite entertainers in The Prat Pack, to unforgettable live music from The Waterboys, and a celebration of Taylor Swift’s biggest hits in Miss Americana. Plus, don’t miss the ever-popular Last Laugh Comedy Club and the ultimate daytime party with Day Fever. Book now and join us for another exciting week of entertainment!

The Prat Pack – Monday 5 May – Oval Hall

Get ready for an evening of laughs, music and pure entertainment as four of Britain’s best-loved stars — Bradley Walsh, Brian Conley, Joe Pasquale and Shane Richie — come together for The Prat Pack. Inspired by the legendary Rat Pack, this one-off tour brings their hilarious energy and charm to Sheffield for a night you won’t want to miss.

Last Laugh Comedy Club – Friday 9 & Saturday 10 May – Memorial Hall

One of the UK's most respected comedy clubs, Last Laugh returns for another weekend of big laughs. With a compere and three brilliant comedians performing in the atmospheric Memorial Hall, it's the perfect way to kickstart your weekend in the heart of the city.

The Waterboys – Friday 9 May – Oval Hall

Led by Mike Scott, The Waterboys bring their legendary live show to Sheffield. With a killer band line-up, including two keyboard players and an Irish rhythm section, expect an unforgettable night of powerful music from a band renowned for their electrifying performances.

Day Fever – Saturday 10 May – Ballroom

A daytime party like no other! Curated by Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers, Day Fever promises an afternoon packed with feel-good music, dancing, and non-stop good vibes. Get your dancing shoes ready!

Miss Americana – Saturday 10 May – Oval Hall

Experience the ultimate tribute to Taylor Swift with Miss Americana. Featuring Xenna’s incredible performance, this show takes fans on a thrilling journey through Taylor's biggest hits and iconic eras. Expect stunning costumes, dazzling dancers, and a night of pure Swiftie magic. (Please note: this is a tribute production and not endorsed by Taylor Swift.)